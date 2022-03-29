Left Menu

Public sector banks sufficiently capitalised, says MoS Finance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:40 IST
Public sector banks sufficiently capitalised, says MoS Finance
  • Country:
  • India

The government has infused capital amounting to Rs 2,86,043 crore in public sector banks (PSBs) during the last five years and they are sufficiently capitalised, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The government infused about Rs 3 lakh crore between 2017-18 and 2021-22.

As per inputs received from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of PSBs has improved substantially over the past three years, increasing from 12.20 per cent at the end of 2018-19 to 14.34 per cent as on December 31, 2021, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

''As reflected in their capital position as on December 31, 2021, PSBs are currently sufficiently capitalised,'' he said.

With regard to General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), Karad said, no proposal to privatise GIC is under consideration of the government at present.

''Further, as per inputs received, total assets outstanding as on 31.3.2021 were Rs 38.04 lakh crore and Rs 1.35 lakh crore for LIC and GIC, respectively,'' he said.

With a view to providing a greater measure of protection to depositors in banks, Karad said DICGC raised the limit of insurance cover for depositors in insured banks from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per depositor with effect from February 4, 2020.

The deposit insurance cover is applicable uniformly on all insured banks and their depositors, he said.

''Further, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2021 received the assent of the President on 13.08.2021 and has been brought into force with effect from 01.09.2021,'' he said.

The amendments enable depositors to get easy and time-bound access to their deposits to the extent of deposit insurance cover through interim payments by DICGC, in cases of imposition of restrictions on banks under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, he said.

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022