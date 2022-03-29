Euro zone bond yields surge, French 2-yr yields now positive

A relentless climb in euro zone bond yields continued unabated on Tuesday, with borrowing costs from Germany to Greece rising to their highest levels in years while French two-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2015. Mounting expectations that soaring inflation will prompt major central banks including the European Central Bank to tighten monetary policy faster than earlier anticipated also helped push two-year German bond yields closer to the 0%-mark.

There appeared to be no immediate driver for the latest selloff in bond markets, although analysts said optimism as Russia and Ukraine held their first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks may have contributed. Talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul on Tuesday, in the first direct contact between the two sides in more than two weeks.

"The momentum is quite strong right now and accelerating," said DZ Bank rates strategist Rene Albrecht, referring to the bond selloff. "It's still a story about the Federal Reserve expected to hike faster than before, and also issuance in the euro area is expected to pick up."

France's two-year bond yield rose to as high as 0.014% , turning positive for the first time since January 2015, while German two-year yields surged 10 basis points to just -0.015%. That means they too are close to turning positive. "Specifically to the front-end, markets see that as a further sign that central banks will be able to deliver on their hawkish rhetoric, even if the ECB has been a lot more measured than the Fed," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "A Schatz valuation above 0% would not surprise me at all," he said, referring to German two-year notes.

Money markets have ramped up their bets on ECB rate hikes further and on Monday moved to price in 60 basis points of hikes by year-end, up from 50 basis points last week. They also moved to price a full percentage point of hikes by the end of the first quarter of 2023. Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area benchmark, was up nearly 9 basis points after touching the highest since May 2018 at 0.692%. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

There are "more factors that might be making people more positive on the negotiations," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London. "I think that's probably the main driver of a little bit of rates weakness today."

Southern European bond markets also saw a fresh surge in borrowing costs. Italian, Greek and Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020 , while Spanish yields rose to their highest since early 2019 -- rising to as high as 1.54%.

Analysts said inflation numbers out later this week from some euro zone countries may also be adding to unease in bond markets given that price pressures have been far more persistent than anticipated. "We have Spanish inflation numbers coming up and if we get a number above 8%, that could ring alarm bells," said DZ Bank's Albrecht. The Spanish inflation data is out Wednesday.

