World Street, Faridabad celebrates Haryanvi talent in a three-day musical extravaganza

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Street, an Omaxe Property in Sector 79, Faridabad organized a three-day musical and entertainment extravaganza from March 26-29 2022. Extending the Holi vibes and keeping the festive spirit alive, the event celebrated the rich Haryanvi talents who have created a storm in the music and entertainment circuit. Haryanvi sensations like Sapna Choudhary, Pranjal Dahiya, Ajay Hooda, and Kanchan Nagar performed to an electrifying crowd. Navranj Hans added the much-needed Punjabi tadka to the musical evening. Sapna Choudhary's performance on her most popular track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal enthralled the audience. Besides, performances by Ajay Hooda and Kanchan Nagar on 'Mere Devar Ka Byaah', Pranjal Dahiya on 'Udd Jaiye Re Kabootar' were some of the popular songs that kept the audience in the jam-packed venue on their feet throughout the performances.

With the advent of YouTube, Instagram Reels and other platforms, Haryana's creative minds are fast gaining popularity and recognition. Haryana's music industry is filled with talents who are slowly finding their place in Bollywood as well. A first-of-its-kind biker ride event in memory of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar was organized on March 27 in association with Youth Riders Club (YRC), Team Astra, IRG (Faridabad) & Team REC (Panipat). With over 200 performances in the past three years, the Aqua Beats band set the stage on fire with some scintillating performances. Humourist Surender Sharma will perform on March 29 and the event will conclude with a Kavi Samellan.

Sapna Choudhary said she is extremely delighted to be present at the event organized by Omaxe during her second visit to the city. Pranjal Dahiya, who hails from Faridabad, expressed her happiness in performing in front of her city crowd. World Street was illuminated with lights and colorful decoration setting up the ambiance right for a euphoric evening. Guests and audiences had a gala time enjoying and grooving to the tunes of these artists.

World Street is one of its kind hi-street projects in Faridabad which attracts a large number of visitors every day. To relish a great time with friends and family, World Street has emerged as a preferred hangout destination amongst people. In FY 2021-22, Omaxe leased over 1 lakh sq. ft. space in World Street comprising national, international, and homegrown brands in food, apparel, entertainment, etc. categories. The project has attracted not just the Haryana and Punjabi music and film industry but also Bollywood queuing up for shoots at this iconic location whose architecture and ambience are inspired by world-renowned shopping destinations of London, Amsterdam, Athens, Portugal, and Hong Kong.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)