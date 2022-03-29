MAXHUB Recognized Among 'Prestigious Brands of Asia 2021-2022'

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAXHUB by CVTE Group, the world's leading interactive and collaboration solution brand, was bestowed with 'Prestigious Brands of Asia' Awards 2022 by Herald Global and BARC in Goa, India. The award category was Communication and Collaboration Solution. The award was presented to Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE India & SAARC Region. The Prestigious Brands of Asia is a listing of remarkable brands that have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in the market. The list involves brands that have authenticated their objectives to create the future by embracing a combination of their advanced products or services and have contributed to transforming the economy. Moreover, these brands by virtue of their unique value propositions and attributes have established an incomparable set of beacons and reinforced profound and meaningful marketing connections with their customers.

Commenting on the recognition, Avinash Johri said, "This award is not only a great honour to be associated with, but is also a testament to the invaluable contribution, great hard work and dedication by everyone at MAXHUB. It comes at a time when we are transitioning into India's premier cutting-edge interaction technologies and are excited to take this bequest to the next level by realizing our vision of bringing a rapid technology-value conversion." MAXHUB was shortlisted among 500 potential brands across India after three phases of research. The first phase of research comprised of evaluating industry reports, market surveys, brand reports and any other available source of industry information. These 500 brands were further shortlisted for the second phase and were examined through an in-depth primary survey conducted among the target audience through parameters such as trust, image, sustainability, goodwill, etc. The final phase involved scrutiny by jury members and the editorial team. 50 brands from different categories were acknowledged for doing extremely well in their respective categories.

MAXHUB is the world's leading interactive and collaboration solutions brand. The company focuses on developing cutting-edge interaction and collaboration solutions in an endeavor to improve the efficiency and productivity of millions of conference rooms and classrooms across the world. Started operations in 2018 in India, MAXHUB is a commercial solution brand wholly owned by CVTE, Asia's largest LCD/LED solution designer and manufacturer. It is designed to create easier, more intelligent, and more productive communication experiences for users and boost the creativity of teamwork. The company offers the most innovative and technology-forward products including Interactive Display, Active LED, Digital Signage, Interactive Lecterns, Webcam, Unified Communication Bar, Audio & Video Conferencing solutions, making it a hub for interactive solutions for the corporate and education sectors, majorly.

Backed by a strong team of passionate technologists spread across the globe, the company serves more than 10,000-plus clients. MAXHUB is one of the fastest-growing brands in the audio-visual industry, aiming to achieve 100 per cent growth in the next fiscal year. MAXHUB provides seamless customer service and has established itself as a trustworthy brand. Their aim is to be the No. 1 brand in India for training and conferencing solutions, especially targeting interactive display units and unified communication solutions. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)