UPDATE 2-Brookfield-Led consortium to buy Nielsen in $16 billion deal

Nielsen Holdings said on Tuesday it would be acquired in an all-cash deal valued at $16 billion, including debt, by a group of private equity firms led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Elliott Management Corp.

The equity value of the deal is $10.06 billion. The group will offer Nielsen $28 per Nielsen share, a premium of 22.5% to the stock's close on March 14, when reports of talks of a deal started.

The announcement comes after Nielsen initially said it had rejected a buyout deal valued at about $9.1 billion from a private equity consortium, saying its board determined the transaction would significantly undervalue the company. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Also Read: Brookfield-Led consortium to buy Nielsen in $16 billion deal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)