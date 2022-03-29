Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:37 IST
Bus services near normal in TN
Bus services of state-run transport corporations resumed on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu in a relief to passengers on the second day of the nation-wide strike.

Buses, both local and long distance services of government-run corporations resumed while private players continued to operate services as usual. On March 28, the first day of the two-day nationwide strike by central trade unions, buses run by state run transport corporations remained off the roads in most parts of Tamil Nadu hitting normalcy.

