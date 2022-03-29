Bus services near normal in TN

Bus services of state-run transport corporations resumed on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu in a relief to passengers on the second day of the nation-wide strike.

Buses, both local and long distance services of government-run corporations resumed while private players continued to operate services as usual. On March 28, the first day of the two-day nationwide strike by central trade unions, buses run by state run transport corporations remained off the roads in most parts of Tamil Nadu hitting normalcy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)