Gold declines Rs 437; silver tumbles Rs 722

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices declined sharply by Rs 437 to Rs 51,151 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with fall in the precious metal in global markets along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,588 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 722 to Rs 67,515 per kg from Rs 68,237 per kg in the previous trade.

Continuing its winning streak for a fourth straight session, the rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 36 paise to 75.80 against the US dollar. In the international market, gold declined to USD 1,918 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.80 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.25 per cent down at USD 1,918 per ounce on Tuesday,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

