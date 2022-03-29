IHS Markit, African Energy Chamber partner to support energy-related dialogue at AEW

IHS Markit and the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) have signed an agreement aimed at supporting and strengthening energy-related dialogue at the AEC's annual energy summit, African Energy Week (AEW). With the 2022 edition of AEW taking place from October 18-21, the agreement will be instrumental in building a narrative, improving discussions and defining topics to be held at AEW year on year.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, IHS Markit will take on a proactive role to lead important energy-related discussions in Africa together with the AEC during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions of the AEW event. Specifically, the information provider will moderate panels on key topics, backed by fundamental top-notch research and present technical sessions at AEW. These sessions will be based on key issues driving energy globally, such as recent discoveries and what they could mean for development of the countries in question; infrastructure led exploration, the benefits and limitations; decarbonizing oil production in Africa and what is currently being done; exploration risk beyond geology; and strategies not currently employed in Africa that may add short cycle barrels with limited investment.

In addition to technical sessions, IHS Markit will offer training analytics workshops as part of the AEW program. These workshops will cover price formulation and the role of S&P Global commodity insights in energy markets; crude oil/refined product pricing and benchmarks; what is a benchmark and why use a benchmark and oil and gas market forecasts. IHS Markit will also support the event through the launch of three focused webinars hosted in collaboration with the AEC. These webinars serve as a form of prelude to AEW and will offer live question and answer sessions as well as market-driven discussions. As the AEC looks to strengthen African energy dialogue, these webinars will prove critical in the build up to the highly anticipated, Africa-focused event.

"The AEC is proud to have signed this agreement with one of the leading global information providers, IHS Markit. This agreement will be critical for both improving and strengthening information surrounding Africa's multi-faceted energy industry. AEW 2022, and every other edition thereafter is solely focused on accelerating the development of the continent's energy resources so as to make energy poverty history by 2030. The information provided by IHS Markit, particularly through the organizations planned webinars and workshops, will not only inform current African stakeholders and investors but future ones," states Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President, African Energy Chamber.

Delivering data, technology and expertise that power the markets of the future, IHS Markit has been established as a global leader in information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide, such as commodities and energy. The information provider covers the entire energy value chain, with a key focus placed on upstream oil and gas; oil markets, midstream and downstream; energy climate and sustainability; chemicals and agribusiness. IHS Markit is centered around reshaping both global and African markets, and is actively informing and strengthening dialogue on key markets in sub-Saharan Africa including Namibia, Angola, Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, the Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Zimbabwe, Zambia and many more.

Regarding upstream markets, IHS Markit emphasizes the role of oil and gas in shaping Africa's energy future and is committed to being the premier information source in this regard. The organization delivers actionable intelligence centered around the optimization of investments, and thus, represents the primary point of contact for governments and corporation as they move to realize the full potential of their investments while driving frontier exploration. Notably, through a series of blogs and analysis, events and webinars – such as the Africa upstream strategy series focused on maximizing value and optimizing costs in a capital-constrained world -, podcasts and research, IHS Markit is well positioned to guide Africa's upstream, midstream and downstream market players as they navigate the continent's diverse energy sector.

Meanwhile, IHS Markit represents one of the only organizations that unites comprehensive data, expertise and digital tools that assist customers to make informed decisions about the energy transition and climate goals. Backed by an eco-system of data-driven ESG and climate-focused products and services, IHS provides analytics, models, benchmark indices, research and consulting with the aims of connecting industries, lead climate and sustainability dialogue, and drive the transition to a cleaner future. In this regard, IHS Markit's knowledge and expertise will be fundamental at AEW 2022, where the Africa Green Energy Initiative will take place. As such, the organization holds key insight into Africa's energy sector, and thus, will be instrumental for the AEC's organization of the continent's premier energy event, AEW 2022.

(With Inputs from APO)