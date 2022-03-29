Left Menu

Bid for Nielsen TV ratings company almost doubles to USD16 billion

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:02 IST
The buyout offer for Nielsen rose to USD16 billion on Tuesday, about a week after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a USD9 billion bid.

A group of private equity investors led by Brookfield Business Partners will invest approximately USD2.65 billion via preferred equity, convertible into 45 per cent of Nielsen's common equity.

The company said on Tuesday that it anticipated investing approximately USD600 million, with the remaining balance funded from institutional partners, and added that part of its commitment may be syndicated to other institutional investors.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

