Northern Arc Group appoints Ashish Mehrotra as managing director & CEO

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): Diversified non-banking finance company Northern Arc Capital Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ashish Mehrotra as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1.

On the new role, Mehrotra would serve also as the non-executive chairperson of the micro finance subsidiary Pragati Finserv, said a statement from the company. Mehrotra has over 25 years of experience across retail and commercial banking, wealth management and insurance. Prior to taking up the new responsibility, he was serving Niva Bupa Health Insurance as its managing director and CEO.

He had also served Citibank India as managing director and also as the retail bank head.

''I am delighted to welcome Ashish Mehrotra as the MD and CEO of Northern Arc Capital. His experience and track record of leading institutions across BFSI (banking and financial services, insurance) will help us envision and execute the roadmap for a Northern Arc 2.0,'' said chairman and non-executive independent director P S Jayakumar.

The shareholders include IIFL, LeapFrog, Augusta, Eight Roads, Dvara Trust, Accion and SMBC.

The company said Kshama Fernandes would continue to be a part of the organisation as a non-executive director and non-executive vice-chairperson from April 1.

