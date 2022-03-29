Left Menu

FDI inflows during Modi government 65 per cent higher than in UPA rule: Sitharaman

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received during the seven-and-a-half-year rule of the Narendra Modi government is 65 per cent higher than the inflow received during the ten-year rule of the Congress Party-led UPA government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 18:35 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.. Image Credit: ANI
Replying to the discussion on the Finance Bill, 2022, and Appropriation Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister said that in the 7 years and 9 months of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the FDI inflows into India have been $500.5 billion, which is about 65 per cent higher than the FDI inflows during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led UPA government.

In the financial year 2020-21, FDI inflows to India surged to $81.72 billion despite the global economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

