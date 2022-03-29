China's most populous city, Shanghai, tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of new daily cases exceeded 4,400. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Lockdowns have dampened consumption of transportation fuels in China to a point where some independent refiners have resorted to trying to resell crude purchased for delivery over the next two months, traders and analysts said. * Changchun, the capital of China's Jilin province, apologised to its 8.5 million residents for food shortages linked to COVID-19 containment measures.

* More than 20,000 workers are bedding down in office towers in Shanghai's Lujiazui district, as the city prepares to roll out policies to help the local economy cope with surging cases, including subsidies and refunds. * General Motors' joint venture in Shanghai has maintained production amid lockdown by asking workers to sleep on factory floors and getting passes for trucks to continue deliveries, sources told Reuters.

EUROPE * The EU is setting up centres on its borders to Ukraine to receive and distribute refugees in need of healthcare to member states best placed for treating them, as it moves forwards with a plan to immunise refugees against COVID-19 and other diseases.

* Germany's health minister said he will propose that the EU recommend a fourth COVID-19 shot for people over the age of 60 years at a meeting of health ministers in Brussels. * UK police said they would recommend issuing an initial 20 fixed penalty notices over breaches of lockdown rules at gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices and residence.

AMERICAS * The United States is easing COVID-19 travel advisories for India, Chad, Guinea and Namibia.

* The White House said it wants to boost the number of airport screening officers as it forecasts a faster return to pre-COVID U.S. air travel levels. * Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has recommended travel restrictions be eased due to a drop in cases and deaths, requiring only full vaccination and doing away with quarantine for unvaccinated travellers.

AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST * Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive but feels well and will work while self-isolating at home, his office said on Monday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Health experts say that Canadian Medicago's vaccine, approved last month in Canada, faces limited near-term growth prospects after the World Health Organization said it would not review it because the company is partly owned by U.S.-Swiss tobacco company Philip Morris.

* Europe's drug regulator has started a real-time review of Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra's vaccine candidate. * Lucira Health's COVID-19 & flu-at-home molecular test showed positive clinical study results.

* Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out against a planned intellectual property waiver for vaccines. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global markets veered in different directions, with shares climbing to five-week highs, recession warnings growing in the government bond markets and Japan’s yen headed for its worst month since 2016. * Chinese A-shares ended lower on Tuesday as a tightening lockdown in Shanghai weighed on growth outlook, while strong gains by tech firms lifted Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

* China's interbank market association vowed to further support bond issuance by private companies, part of efforts to combat coronavirus and bolster the domestic economy. * Danish shipper Maersk said the Shanghai lockdown will severely hurt trucking services and increase transport costs.

