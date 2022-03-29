Left Menu

U.S. approves China Eastern Airlines bid to shift some New York-Shanghai flights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:04 IST
U.S. approves China Eastern Airlines bid to shift some New York-Shanghai flights
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday https://www.regulations.gov/document/DOT-OST-2020-0052-0078 it had approved the bid of China Eastern Airlines Corp to temporarily move New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures to a different Chinese airport.

The department granted China Eastern's request starting March 31 to move existing twice-weekly Shanghai westbound passenger flights from New York to China's Fuzhou Changle International Airport through the end of April. The Chinese airline said earlier because of "evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed" by Chinese aviation officials "to divert Shanghai-bound passenger flights arriving from the U.S. to certain alternate airports in China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022