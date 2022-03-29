Sebi slaps penalties worth Rs 25 lakh on 5 entities for non-genuine trades

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed penalties totalling Rs 25 lakh on five entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

In five separate orders, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Sanjana Gupta, Darshna Devi, Ankita Makhijani, Dharam Khurana HUF and DD Footwear Pvt Ltd.

The orders came after Sebi observed large scale reversal trades in the stock options segment on BSE, leading to creation of artificial volumes in the segment.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE for the period April 2014 to September 2015 after observing large scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment of the BSE.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they flouted the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

