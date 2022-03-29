Polish Cabinet approves law to ban Russian coal imports
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:27 IST
The Polish government has adopted draft legislation that will allow a ban on imports of Russian coal, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.
"We don't want these imports to be possible any longer, although we realise that there's a risk related to the fact that the European Union has not approved such actions to date," spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters in Warsaw.
