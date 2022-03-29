Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
  • Country:
  • India

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5.

The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its entire product range. The price revision will be up to Rs 2,000, and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market.

Various companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, have already made the announcement to increase the product prices from the next month, owing to a rise in input costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

