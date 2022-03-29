Left Menu

50 pc crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:47 IST
50 pc crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA
  • Country:
  • India

Airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of cockpit and cabin crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol test daily, the aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

''In case of flying training institutes, 50 per cent of instructors and 40 per cent of student pilots shall be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyser on daily basis,'' stated the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The notice has been issued ''in view of reducing trend of COVID-19 cases and increase in volume of air traffic as a result of resumption of normal operation'', it noted. India resumed full scheduled international flights on March 27 this year. The country resumed full scheduled domestic flights on October 18, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022