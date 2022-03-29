TN plant has emerged as a Centre of Manufacturing Excellence: BMW official

Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): German luxury car maker Tamil Nadu plant has emerged as a centre of manufacturing excellence in last 15 years and has locally produced 'Made in India' BMWs with the toughest quality standards, a top official said.

The automobile major's plant located at Singaperumal Koil on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday marked completion of 15 years of operations.

Following all necessary safety guidelines, the plant celebrated the occasion with all the employees.

It was on this day in 2007, BMW Group Plant built its first car a BMW 3 Series. Since then it has grown in multi-fold ways, expanding the facility, increasing operations, and substantially increasing localisation. Recently, the plant rolled out the one lakhth car from the assembly lines.

''BMW Group Plant Chennai has emerged as a centre of manufacturing excellence in the last 15 years. It is a world class facility that locally produces Made in India BMWs and MINIs with the toughest quality standards...we have built a very strong, connected team that outshines due to its steadfast commitment, deep value system and cultural diversity,'' BMW Group Plant Chennai, Managing Director, Thomas Dose said.

The Tamil Nadu facility achieves its goals every time, even under difficult situations, because of a positive attitude and high level of efficiency in all pillars, he said. ''We look forward to establishing many more milestones'', he said.

BMW Group India, President, Vikram Pawah said, ''The plant plays the most instrumental role in fulfilling demand for the latest, most aspirational BMW and MINI products''.

''The unparalleled quality of our 'Made in India' cars, immaculate efficiency and fast turn around time are key strengths of the plant that have contributed towards building a fine product offensive strategy and sales success,'' he said.

''We are also proud of the pioneering role that BMW Group Plant Chennai has assumed in sustainable manufacturing practices in the auto industry'', he added.

Currently, BMW produces 13 car models including the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine among others, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)