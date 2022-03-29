Denmark's government ready to send 800 soldiers to Baltics if requested
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:08 IST
Denmark is ready to send a battalion of 800 soldiers to the Baltic States if NATO requests it, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday, adding that the contribution would need to obtain parliamentary approval.
