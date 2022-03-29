Left Menu

313 schemes from 53 ministries on boarded on DBT Bharat portal

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday 313 central sector and centrally sponsored schemes from 53 ministries have been onboarded on the DBT Bharat Portal to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday 313 central sector and centrally sponsored schemes from 53 ministries have been onboarded on the DBT Bharat Portal to ensure accurate targeting of the beneficiaries. The Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) programme aims to bring transparency through the transfer of subsidies directly to the beneficiaries through their bank accounts.

There were 70.6 crore beneficiaries (cash) and 74.1 crore beneficiaries (kind) in 2019-20 while the corresponding numbers for 2020-21 were 98 crore and 81.9 crore, Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. Replying to a question related to Pradhan Mantri Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (PMDBT), the minister clarified that there is no scheme by the name of Pradhan Mantri Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (PMDBT) onboarded on the DBT Bharat Portal. (ANI)

