Left Menu

PNB plans to raise Rs 12,000 cr through bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:50 IST
PNB plans to raise Rs 12,000 cr through bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of bonds to fund business growth.

The board has approved raising of capital for an amount up to Rs 12,000 crore through issue of Basel III compliant AT-1 bonds up to Rs 5,500 crore and Tier II bonds up to Rs 6,500 crore, in one or more tranches, PNB said in a filing.

AT-1 bonds are considered perpetual in nature, similar to equity shares as per the Basel III guidelines. They form part of the Tier-I capital of banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022