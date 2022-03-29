Left Menu

Piyush Goyal inaugurates Indian Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai

The G&J sector, at about $35 billion exports, contributed to nearly 10 percent of over $400 Billion exports target India scaled this financial year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:53 IST
Piyush Goyal inaugurates Indian Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai
Shri Goyal said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always focused on the Gems and Jewellery sector and aims to make India the No. 1 in the world in the G&J sector of not only the Made in India but also Designed in India jewellery. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today called upon the G&J Industry to triple their exports target from about $35 billion exports at present to go for 100 Billion Dollar target worldwide,

Shri Goyal said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always focused on the Gems and Jewellery sector and aims to make India the No. 1 in the world in the G&J sector of not only the Made in India but also Designed in India jewellery.

"I am sure this Centre will also play an important role in helping us meet very, very ambitious target in our India-UAE business engagement and will serve as a global business touch-point to give our produce to international countries across the world from the UAE," said Shri Goyal, in his address during the Inaugural Ceremony.

Stating that in the Vishnu Purana there is a description of 'Syamantaka' gem, which had the power to bring prosperity and plentitude to the possessor, Shri Goyal said jewellery has been part of our culture and tradition and represents as a symbol of style and status in the society.

The G&J sector, at about $35 billion exports, contributed to nearly 10 percent of over $400 Billion exports target India scaled this financial year.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022