Strike hits public transport services in Haryana on Day 2

Public transport services were impacted at many places in Haryana on Tuesday as the state roadways employees came in support of the two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions in protest against the Union government's policies affecting workers of various sectors.

Bus services remained suspended at several depots as Haryana Roadways employees continued their protests for the second day of the strike, causing inconveniences to commuters.

''The bus services are suspended and we are observing a complete strike,'' Sarbat Singh Punia, a leader of the joint front of 10 unions of roadways employees, told PTI on Tuesday.

Punia, who joined the protest at Sirsa depot, said the normal services will resume from Wednesday morning.

He said that workers of other departments, including those from public sector banks and municipal bodies, also joined the agitation on the second day.

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said departmental action has been initiated against those roadways general managers in whose districts buses were operating with less frequency on both days of the strike.

Public transport buses were plying normally in the neighbouring Punjab, officials said.

However, public dealings at some government-owned bank branches were hit in both the states.

Bank employees' unions are protesting against the Centre's move to privatise two public sector banks. They are also demanding an increase in the interest rate on deposits and a reduction in service charges.

At some places in Haryana and Punjab, workers of various departments also staged demonstrations.

''Strict action would be initiated against Haryana Roadways general managers who were negligent during the two-day strike,'' the Haryana transport minister said.

Sharma said it has been observed that Haryana Roadways were not running in some districts due to the strike, thereby, causing inconvenience to common people.

''The government will not tolerate such instances, and will take action against those general managers, in whose districts the frequency of buses were less,'' he said.

He also informed that the fleet of state buses is being enhanced further.

''Soon 2,000 new buses will be added. The government is also considering plying electric buses. The government is ready to make every effort for the convenience of the passengers,'' he said.

A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. The unions' demands include the scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws the National Monetisation Pipeline.

Apart from opposing privatisation of any form, increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.

Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum.

