LambdaTest raises USD 45 mn in venture round led by Premji Invest

Web and mobile app test platform LambdaTest has raised a total of USD 45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest, the company said on Tuesday.Existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Telstra Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Leo Capital also participated in the funding round.Sandeep Johri, Ex-CEO and present board member of Tricentis, has also angel invested in this round, the company said.This funding round will enable us to keep innovating and accelerating growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 20:54 IST
''This funding round will enable us to keep innovating and accelerating growth. We are on a mission to build the best test execution platform for the developers and testers community,'' LambdaTest chief executive officer Asad Khan said.

LambdaTest is a test orchestration platform. Its core test execution platform allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3,000 different browsers, browser versions, and operating system environments.

''A part of the funds will be used to enhance the existing product capabilities and accelerate growth. The company is also looking to hire across multiple roles and geographies,'' the statement said.

Founded in 2017, LambdaTest had earlier raised close to USD 25 million in funding from investment firms such as Sequoia Capital India, Telstra Ventures, Leo Capital Holdings, Blume Ventures, and others.

''LambdaTest is helping businesses orchestrate their test execution by providing them cost-effective and scalable solutions while giving them improved control over their existing infrastructure without the need to add more to it. We are happy to partner with LambdaTest team,” said Atul Gupta, Partner, Premji Invest said.

