Adani Group achieves financial closure for Navi Mumbai airport

The Adani Group has achieved financial closure for the greenfield airport project in Navi Mumbai with SBI underwriting its entire debt requirement of Rs 12,770 crore, a statement said on Tuesday.

The Adani Group in July last year took over the Mumbai international airport and the Navi Mumbai airport project from the GVK Group.

''Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Ltd (NMIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), has achieved financial closure for the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai...with the execution of financing documents with the State Bank of India (SBI),'' the Adani Group's statement noted.

''The SBI has underwritten the entire debt requirement of Rs 12,770 crore for the NMIA project,'' it added.

Jeet Adani, Director, NMIAL, said, ''With this facility from the SBI, we have moved a step closer to providing Mumbai with another landmark utility.” PTI DSP MR

