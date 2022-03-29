Left Menu

Western official says Russia seems to be playing for time with peace talks

Russia has not yet demonstrated it is serious about peace talks with Ukraine and appears to be using negotiations as a tactic to play for time, a Western official said on Tuesday, adding the hope was still that a ceasefire could be agreed eventually.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 21:50 IST
Western official says Russia seems to be playing for time with peace talks
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia has not yet demonstrated it is serious about peace talks with Ukraine and appears to be using negotiations as a tactic to play for time, a Western official said on Tuesday, adding the hope was still that a ceasefire could be agreed eventually. "In terms of the negotiations, nothing that we have seen so far has demonstrated to us that President (Vladimir) Putin and his colleagues are particularly serious about that, it's more of a tactical exercise in playing for time," the Western official.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that talks were "nevertheless the best way forward in due course". "We would hope that at some stage it would become real and lead to a ceasefire... We are sceptical that it is real just yet. Nevertheless, we do want to see a ceasefire which will emerge ultimately from a negotiation," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022