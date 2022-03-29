Matrimony.com launches Jodii app in 10 languages

Wedding portal Matrimony.com on Tuesday launched the 'Jodii' mobile application to tap 400 million customers who access apps on their smartphones in vernacular languages. The 'Jodii' app will be available in 10 languages, the company said. Matrimony.com chief marketing officer Arjun Bhatia said that the company has started operations with 200 people, and will expand the team as the business grows.

''There are 100-150 million snartphone users who are comfortable in using apps in English. But there are another 400 million smartphone users who are comfortable only in vernacular languages. They are an immediate opportunity for Jodii,'' Bhatia said.

He said Matrimony.com has around 60 per cent market share, which is of people using English content.

''Jodii will increase the segment size by adding vernacular speakers. The market opportunity is bigger for Jodii but average revenue per user will be lower compared to the segment Matrimony.com targets,'' Bhatia said.

