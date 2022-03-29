Left Menu

ANMI urges government to grant six months extension for PAN-Aadhaar linking

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) on Tuesday urged the government to extend the timeline for seeding Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar, which ends on March 31, by another six months.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:43 IST
ANMI urges government to grant six months extension for PAN-Aadhaar linking
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) on Tuesday urged the government to extend the timeline for seeding Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar, which ends on March 31, by another six months. In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), ANMI requested the market regulator not to suspend accounts of those investors whose PAN is not linked with Aadhaar.

As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notification dated September 17, 2021, if the PAN is not linked to Aadhaar by March 31, 2022, the PAN of such persons shall become inoperative immediately after the said date. In a letter addressed to SEBI's whole-time member Ananta Barua, ANMI noted that as per the Exchange and Depository circulars on Aadhar seeding with PAN, in case the PAN is not seeded with Aadhaar before the date specified by the Government, it will not be considered as a valid PAN.

Accordingly, with effect from the said date in case PAN and Aadhar are not linked, new as well as existing clients of intermediaries will not be able to place fresh trade or square off existing positions, and also their Demat accounts will have to be suspended. "Please note that the PAN-Aadhaar linking is an ongoing activity and the intermediaries have kept the clients informed on the necessity and importance to complete the linking. However, you would understand that this is a client-dependent activity and the client is required to independently complete the linking on the Income Tax website," ANMI said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022