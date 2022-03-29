Left Menu

China OKs U.S. NTSB travel to take part in Boeing 737-800 crash probe

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 22:49 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Tuesday that China has issued visas to U.S. investigators and technical advisors to support the investigation into the March 21 crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800.

The NTSB said China "has issued visas to NTSB investigators and technical advisors from the FAA, Boeing and CFM to travel to China to support" the crash investigation, adding "the team hopes to depart this week."

