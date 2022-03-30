Left Menu

Strike by transport unions called off in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 09:47 IST
Strike by transport unions called off in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

A strike by the transport unions was called off after the Jammu and Kashmir administration agreed to their five demands, including recovery of arrears of passenger tax in instalments, officials said.

All the private transporters and transport operators in Jammu and Kashmir had announced a strike on March 30 alleging ''neglect and harassment'' on the part of the administration over passenger tax, phasing out of over 20-year-old vehicles, denying renewal of route permits and tracking system among others.

A spokesperson said, ''In a major relief to the public, the transport unions of Jammu and Kashmir, which had called for a complete strike on March 30, have called off their strike after lengthy discussions with the divisional commissioner of Jammu.'' He said the negotiations concluded around 2:00 am with four out of five demands accepted in principle by the administration.

The consensus decision was taken after the second round of talks held under the chairmanship of Jammu Divisional Commissioner Dr Raghav Lange.

The President of All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Unions, Vijay Singh Chib, told reporters the government has agreed to the recovery of arrears of passenger tax in instalments, from commercial and passenger vehicle owners.

A committee shall be constituted to look into the demand of phasing out of vehicles more than 20-years-old from non-attainment cities of Jammu and Srinagar in a staggered manner, the spokesperson said.

Transport Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir Pradeep Kumar, the deputy commissioner and the SSP of Jammu were present at the divisional commissioner's office during the late-night negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022