Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex jumps 440 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 440.34 points and Nifty up by 117.30 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 10:07 IST
Equity indices open in green, Sensex jumps 440 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 440.34 points and Nifty up by 117.30 points. At 9:51 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 440.34 points or 0.76 per cent at 58,383.99.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,442.60, at 9:51 am, up by 117.30 points or 0.68 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022