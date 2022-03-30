With a round of $5 million from global operators, OSlash is rewriting fundraising for SaaS startups

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OSlash, an enterprise software that facilitates cross-sharing of information in a workplace, announced a $5M post-seed round from 40+ well-known operators including Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Kevin Weil (President, Planet; ex Instagram), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion), and Cristina Cordova (Partner, First Round), in addition to $2.5M raised in September 2021 from Accel Partners and several prominent angel investors.

By raising an entirely operator-led round, OSlash is trailblazing the future of fundraising by shifting the focus from more capital to value addition, expertise, and mentorship. Led by SaaS veterans and co-founders Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is currently valued at $50 million. The company plans to employ the fresh funds to set up hiring in USA & Europe and grow its universal search tool that pulls together information from disparate applications. ''It's great to have onboard top executives from companies we love. Their expertise in SaaS definitely lends itself to a better product for everyone,'' said OSlash CEO Ankit Pansari.

Further commenting on the timing of OSlash, he said, ''With web applications becoming commonplace, everyone is constantly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information scattered across different applications. There's an urgent need for a better way to navigate and share work. In the coming months, we want to thrive on the great shift in where work happens - whether it's hybrid, remote, or meta.'' Currently, OSlash is used by over 3000 teams worldwide including Cred, Khan Academy, and Twitch. As the round comes to a close, this is what Kevin Weil, ex-Head of product at Instagram, Twitter, and early investor at OSlash had to say, ''The power to index links and retrieve information quickly is crucial for organizations that want to scale. I'm excited for OSlash to become the de-facto way employees at every company keep information at their fingertips.'' OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables every employee to access the right information in a fraction of a second using everyday words such as o/roadmap or o/daily-standup. Naming URLs & files creates a single source of truth for everything important, thus helping teams collaborate seamlessly. For many of us, finding, requesting, and waiting for links in a company has become the way of life. But with intuitive shortcuts, OSlash does away with the hours teams spend searching for the right link or file in heaps of emails, messages, and Slack threads. Enterprises that use OSlash have seen a 25% uptick in productivity making it the fastest way for teams to work in the modern workplace. OSlash is also building universal search on its platform that would allow employees to search for information within their workplace as easily as typing a query in Google.

About OSlash OSlash is an enterprise productivity & collaboration software. Founded in 2020, OSlash is on a mission to help teams navigate & organize all their information (that lives in links) and make it accessible company-wide. OSlash is trusted by global organizations including Khan Academy, Twitch, Mindtickle, and Cred. With a fully remote team, OSlash raised a 5 million dollar post-seed round in 2022 from 40+ prominent executives such as Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion), Elizabeth Weil (Founder and Managing Partner, Scribble Ventures), Cristina Cordova (Partner, First Round). This was in addition to 2.5 million dollars raised in September in a round led by Accel Partners. For more information, visit www.oslash.com and their press release.

Explainer video: o/introducing-oslash

