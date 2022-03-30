China regulators to tighten management of livestreaming industry

China's tax regulator will require livestreaming platforms to report livestreamers' identities, income and profits every six months, a notice issued on its website on Wednesday said. The tax regulator also said it will crack down on illegal and criminal tax-related acts in the industry.

China's livestreaming industry faces problems such as insufficient management and tax evasion, the notice said, which was issued jointly by the State Taxation Administration, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the State Administration for Market Regulation.

