Left Menu

Sun Pharma to launch Vortioxetine under exclusive patent licence from Lundbeck

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said it has inked a licensing pact with H Lundbeck to market and distribute Vortioxetine in India under the brand name Vortidif. One of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has signed licensing pact with Lundbeck for the anti-depressant medication approved to treat the major depressive disorder MDD in adults.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:20 IST
Sun Pharma to launch Vortioxetine under exclusive patent licence from Lundbeck
Sun Pharmaceutical Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said it has inked a licensing pact with H Lundbeck to market and distribute Vortioxetine in India under the brand name Vortidif. One of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has signed licensing pact with Lundbeck for the anti-depressant medication approved to treat the major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. The product is approved in over 80 countries, including the US, EU, Canada and Australia. The territory of the licensing agreement will only cover India, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement. ''Sun Pharma is the leader in neuro-psychiatry therapy in India and we always endeavour to bring innovative medicines that fill a need gap. MDD is a serious and complicated disorder, and VORTIDIF will serve as an important novel treatment option for patients in India,'' Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar noted. MDD is one of the leading causes of disability, affecting around 246 million people globally and 35 million people in India. The condition is characterised by pronounced changes in mood coupled with distinct psychological and vegetative changes, including sleep, appetite disturbance, subjective fatigue, loss of motivation and drive, ruminative feelings of guilt and despair, problems maintaining mental focus, and suicidal thinking and behaviour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022