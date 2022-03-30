Hafele's Latest Premium Cooking Appliances Range, ZETA Series Hobs Introduced

Left Menu

You can pick one of the various hobs in the ZETA Series with a combination of burners that cater to your individual cooking habits The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin.

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Appliances should not only meet your functional requirements but also make you fall in love with your chores. The ZETA Series Hobs from Hafele’s Premium Appliances Range, promise an exhilarating cooking experience which will have you reaching for your hob again and again! The Direct Flame technology in the ZETA hobs provides you with a powerful and efficient burner system. The Top Air Burners utilize air above the hob for an effective fuel combustion giving you a clean and pure flame. You can thus cook different food items at the temperature meant for them! The burners are fully crowned with brass lids which are corrosion resistant and highly durable thereby increasing the life span of your hob. The auto ignition pin built in the ZETA Hobs helps start the flame as soon as you switch on the hob, avoiding the need for any manual operation using external lighting devices. The Flame Failure Safety Device ensures that the gas supply is automatically turned off if food spills on the hob or the flame is extinguished accidentally. The four different burners, Triple Flame, Mini Triple Flame, Dual Flame and Single Flame are designed keeping in mind the different cooking techniques commonly adopted in an Indian kitchen. You can pick one of the various hobs in the ZETA Series with a combination of burners that cater to your individual cooking habits! The black glass finish and bevelled edges of the ZETA hobs integrate the hob surface perfectly with your kitchen countertop giving your kitchen a clean, flushed look. Likewise, the knob and cast iron pan support design and finish complement the burners, enhancing the appearance of the kitchen as a whole. Hafele India Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively. Image: ZETA Series Built in Hobs PWR PWR

