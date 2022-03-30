Medanta Gurugram Recognized as The Best Private Hospital in India Third Time in A Row World's Best Hospitals 2022: Survey by Newsweek

GURUGRAM, India, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Testimony to the world-class healthcare provided by the hospital, Medanta Gurugram, operated by Global Health Limited, (https://www.medanta.org/) has been ranked as the best private hospital in India for the third consecutive time in a global survey conducted by Newsweek in partnership with Statista Inc. Medanta is the only private hospital in India to feature in the top 150 of the World's Best Hospitals 2022 survey list.

Conducted across over 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries, the survey is based on recommendations from medical professionals, results from patient surveys and medical key performance indicators. This includes recommendations from over 8,00,000 medical experts (doctors, hospitals managers, healthcare professionals), publicly available data from existing patient surveys and medical key performance indicators such as quality of treatment and hygiene measures.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, said, 'Being recognized as the best private hospital in India for three consecutive years is a testimony to the standards of clinical care delivered by our team of highly accomplished doctors and staff, world-class medical infrastructure, and advanced medical technology that we offer. While the world was disrupted with COVID-19, Medanta was quick to adapt and evolve, and strived to provide full spectrum of healthcare services in a safe environment across all super specialties. We are honored to receive this recognition from a reputed and independent platform like Newsweek and will continue furthering our commitment to making world-class healthcare accessible to all.' Link to the survey: World's Best Hospitals 2022 - India (newsweek.com) About Medanta : Founded by Dr. Naresh Trehan, a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon who has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri, the third and fourth-highest civilian awards in India and the B C Roy award in recognition of his distinguished contribution to medicine, Global Health Limited (the ''Company'') is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, according to the report titled 'An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India, September 2021' by CRISIL Limited.

Under the ''Medanta'' brand, the Company has a network of five hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna). Spanning an area of 3.7 million sq. ft., its operational hospitals have 2,176 installed beds as on March 31, 2021. It also has one hospital planned for development in Noida. As of March 31, 2021, the Company provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialties and engages over 1,100 doctors led by highly experienced department heads. The Company's facilities have received national and international accreditations, including the NABH accreditation for the hospital and blood bank at Gurugram. The Gurugram hospital was also featured in the list of world's best specialized hospitals for cardiology in 2021 and cardiology and neurology in 2022 rankings released by Newsweek.

