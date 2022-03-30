Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies lifted by progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Emerging market stocks jumped 1% on Wednesday and currencies rallied against a weaker dollar, as risk sentiment got a boost from progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine. Asian stocks jumped, and MSCI's broader index of emerging market stocks climbed to near four-week highs with Moscow stocks climbing 3%.

Emerging market stocks jumped 1% on Wednesday and currencies rallied against a weaker dollar, as risk sentiment got a boost from progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Asian stocks jumped, and MSCI's broader index of emerging market stocks climbed to near four-week highs with Moscow stocks climbing 3%. Turkey and South Africa rose 0.9% and 0.2%, respectively. Developing market currencies scaled over one-month highs, with central and European currencies up between 0.4% and 0.6%, while South Africa's rand climbed 0.5%.

Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, while Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in peace talks held in Turkey. "Risk sentiment improved overnight after Russia said it plans to de-escalate the war with Ukraine, although negotiations stopped short of a ceasefire," OCBC strategists said in a note.

But Kyiv has expressed skepticim about Russia's offer and market experts expect no significant breakthrough as Moscow presses ahead with its "special operation" it launched more than a month ago. EM currencies are on course for their second straight quarterly gain and best month since May last year.

"If it turns out that the hope for an imminent end of the conflict is wishful thinking... these currencies will quickly depreciate again. However, the first faint glimmer of hope might... ensure that they are no longer quite as vulnerable as they were at the start of the conflict," said Antje Praefcke, EM and FX analyst with Commerzbank. The EM stocks index was on course for its third straight monthly and quarterly loss, weighed by worries that the Ukraine crisis could spur further rise in inflation and choke economic growth. The Russian rouble was at about 86 a dollar in offshore trade. In Moscow, it was at a one-month high at around 84 a dollar.

Russia has offered to buy back dollar bonds maturing next week in roubles, in a move seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign issue receive payment, while also easing the country's hard-currency repayment burden. Sri Lankan shares fell more than 7%, and were halted twice, and bonds fell, as the country struggles with depleted foreign exchange reserves.

It has sought help from India, China and the International Monetary Fund. "Even if the government does come to a deal with the IMF, there is a strong chance that Sri Lanka would renege on it, leaving the economy's underlying problems unaddressed and setting the stage for another crisis further down the line," Capital Economics' emerging Asia economist Alex Holmes said.

