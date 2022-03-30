ABB inaugurates innovation centre in Bengaluru

Left Menu

30-03-2022
ABB on Wednesday inaugurated a new R&D and engineering facility ABB Innovation Center (AIC) in Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art facility is one of ABB’s largest globally, and serves as the backbone for technology developments to accelerate innovation, a company statement said.

The centre houses 2,500 diverse technologists, including engineers, principal and data scientists, architects, domain and analytics specialists, programmers and developers.

The new facility, spread over 3,30,000 sq ft across 8 floors, offers a work environment and ecosystem for open and seamless collaboration.

This facility is in line with ABB's sustainability commitment to enable a low-carbon emission society. More than 25,000 ABB products, including 3,000 IoT-enabled ones used in the Building Management System (BMS), offer savings of 20 per cent in energy bills with a potential of saving 40 per cent on maintenance costs and up to 30 per cent on operational costs.

''Our new ABB Innovation Center, along with the one in Hyderabad, is instrumental in developing products and solutions, which deploy new-age technologies such as AI, ML, data analytics, edge, and cloud solutions for companies here and globally,'' said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, Chairman, AIC.

ABB AIC facility is conceptualised as a state-of-the-art green building and aims to achieve Platinum Rating under LEED, US Green Building Council (USGBC) rating system.

''This new facility, aligned with ABB’s vision of a sustainable and smarter world, will have a significant role to develop technology for the transformation of society and industry that keeps us ahead of the curve and serve ever-evolving customer demands,” said GNV Subba Rao, Global Head of Operation Centers, Process Automation (PA) and Director, AIC. AIC has been designed at par with USGBC’s mission to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built, and operated to reduce contribution to global climate change and preserve resources.

