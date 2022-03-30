Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari rides hydrogen-powered car to Parliament

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday arrived at Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car, aiming to send a message for the adoption of renewable and green energy amid a surge in petrol and diesel prices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:06 IST
Nitin Gadkari rides hydrogen-powered car to Parliament
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with a hydrogen-powered car. (OfficeOfNG/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday arrived at Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car, aiming to send a message for the adoption of renewable and green energy amid a surge in petrol and diesel prices. Demonstrating the car powered by 'Green Hydrogen', Gadkari emphasised the need to spread awareness about 'Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)' technology and its benefits for hydrogen-based society in India.

Gadkari assured that 'Green Hydrogen' will be manufactured in India, and refuelling stations will be established, generating sustainable employment opportunities in the country. The minister said India would soon become 'Green Hydrogen' exporting country.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government through 'National Hydrogen Mission' is committed for green and clean energy," Gadkari said. Gadkari has been vocal about transitioning to renewable and green energy. The rise in fuel prices may accelerate the process of transition.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen by Rs 5.60 a litre in the past nine days. Prices of petrol and diesel were increased by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday. This is the eighth increase in petrol and diesel price in the past nine days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022