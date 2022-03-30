Sterling and Wilson appoints Cherag Sarosh Balsara as additional director

Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday said it has appointed Cherag Sarosh Balsara as an additional director and designated him as a non-executive and independent director of the company.His appointment is for a term of 5 years, commencing from March 29, 2022, to March 28, 2027, Sterling and Wilson Solar SWSL said in a regulatory filing.

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Wednesday said it has appointed Cherag Sarosh Balsara as an additional director and designated him as a non-executive and independent director of the company.

His appointment is for a term of 5 years, commencing from March 29, 2022, to March 28, 2027, Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) said in a regulatory filing. ''Board of the company, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the appointment of Cherag Sarosh Balsara as an Additional Director, designated as Non-Executive & Independent Director of the company...subject to the approval of the shareholders,'' it said.

According to the company, Balsara has completed his Bachelor of Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics. He also holds a master's degree in law and has practised as a Counsel specialising in civil litigation mainly in the Bombay High Court and also in the Supreme Court as well as the National Company Law Tribunal.

