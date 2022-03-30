Silver futures surge on spot demand

Silver prices on Wednesday surged by Rs 396 to Rs 67,343 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 396 or 0.59 per cent to Rs 67,343 per kg in 6,609 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 1.07 per cent higher at USD 25 per ounce in New York.

