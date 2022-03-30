Coriander futures rise on demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 8 to Rs 10,800 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery went up by Rs 8 or 0.07 per cent to Rs 10,800 per quintal with an open interest of 10,755 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

