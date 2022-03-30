Left Menu

Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 14:11 IST
Aluminium prices on Wednesday rose by 1.64 per cent to Rs 284.50 per kg in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for April delivery increased by Rs 4.60 or 1.64 per cent to Rs 284.50 per kg in a business turnover of 2,471 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, on demand from consumer industries, supported aluminium prices in futures market.

