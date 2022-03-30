Finland resumes rail link to Russia

Finland's national railway operator VR Group said on Wednesday it would resume services between Helsinki and Saint Petersburg in Russia on March 30, less than a week after having halted the service.

The operator had halted the service as a result of UK sanctions against Russian Railways, but it had later clarified that the sanctions do not apply to VR Group's contracts, it said in a statement.

