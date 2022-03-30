Finland resumes freight rail link to Russia

Finland's national railway operator VR Group will resume freight services between Helsinki and Saint Petersburg in Russia on March 30, but passenger services will remain suspended, it said on Wednesday.

The operator had halted the service as a result of UK sanctions against Russian Railways, but it was later clarified that the sanctions do not apply to VR Group's contracts, it said in a statement. Passenger services between the two countries, which were suspended on Monday until further notice, will remain closed.

