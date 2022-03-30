Equitas Small Finance Bank launches limited edition Equitas Bank CSK Debit Card

Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said it has launched Equitas Bank CSK Debit Card in association with the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings in the Equiverse platform.

Any new account applicant can open an account online and choose the CSK Debit Card to extend their support to the IPL team owned by cement manufacturer The India Cements Ltd.

''The bank aims to empower its customer through higher interest rates on savings account, fixed deposits and recurring deposits with the recent rate revisions for savings and RTDs,'' Equitas Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

The limited edition card allows fans of the Chennai Super Kings to offer their support and has planned a series of events including a virtual meet and greet with the players.

Equitas has partnered with CSK and the bank's logo is imprinted on the back of the helmet worn by the CSK players.

The Bank has launched the special edition debit card for fans of the IPL team, who shared spaced with the avatar of the players on a virtual experience at www.equiverse.in, the statement added.

