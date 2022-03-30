Sundram Fasteners earmarks Rs 350 cr to manufacture advanced automotive techy components

Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Auto-component manufacturer Sundram Fasteners has set aside Rs 350 crore of the total Rs 2,000 crore capital expenditure planned for next five years --- towards manufacturing advanced automotive technology components, the company said on Wednesday. The company, out of the capital expenditure amounting to Rs 2,000 crore planned over a period of next five years, has a projected investment of over Rs 350 crore for manufacturing Advanced Automotive Technology components like powertrain sub-assemblies for electric vehicles and select internal combustion engine vehicles, a company statement said here.

''The company has secured firm orders from Global OEMs for supply of these components under their EV programmes'', it said.

''...we are setting aside around Rs 350 crore for the manufacture of advanced automotive technology components for the next five years,'' company Managing Director, Arathi Krishna said.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd in another development said, it received approval from the Ministry of Heavy Industries under PLI Scheme.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries vide its letter dated March 22, 2022 has approved the application submitted by the company under component champion incentive scheme of the PLI scheme.

''The PLI scheme aims in building a robust supply chain in areas of Advanced Automotive Technology components. Krishna said, the PLI scheme would benefit the sector in multiple ways by increasing localisation and make India an export hub in the global auto supply chain.

Meanwhile, the powertrain components division of the company was presented with the Supplier of the Year award by General Motors for the ninth year.

This is the ninth time the company has received the coveted recognition, underscoring its consistent excellence in the quality and ability to meet global engineering benchmarks.

''We are pleased to receive this prestigious award from General Motors, a global leader in the automobile sector. This recognition is a validation of our commitment to quality, safety, innovation, sustainability and excellence,'' Krishna said. Winners of the Supplier of the Year awards were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives.

Sundram Fasteners has been a GM vendor for over 25 years and has won the Supplier of the Year award five times in a row.

The company supplies key products to GM including transmission shafts, radiator caps and more which are seen across GM brands like Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)