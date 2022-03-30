Left Menu

Dutch government not activitating gas crisis plan yet, official says

The Dutch government will ask citizens to use less gas but is not yet activitating its gas crisis plan, after Germany declared an "early warning" of a possible supply emergency. "In view of the German decision we reviewed our gas security plan.

"In view of the German decision we reviewed our gas security plan. We are not going to initiate the plan because we will only take that step when there is a real physical shortage or there is an acute threat that it will happen. That is based on daily assessment of developments," Tim van Dijk, economic affairs ministry spokesperson, told Reuters.

