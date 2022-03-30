Left Menu

Sensex surges 740 points on signs of de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged by 740 points on Wednesday amid signs of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-03-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:48 IST
Sensex surges 740 points on signs of de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex surged by 740 points on Wednesday amid signs of de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex soared 740.34 points or 1.28 per cent to close at 58,683.99 points against its previous day's close at 57,943.65 points.

Tracking positive cues from the global equities markets, the Sensex started the day sharply higher at 58,362.85 points. Buying interest got stronger later in the day. The Sensex surged to a high of 58,727.78 points in the intra-day. This is the third consecutive day of rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 172.95 points or 1 per cent to 17,498.25 points against its previous day's close at 17,325.30 points. The Nifty had gained 103.30 points or 0.6 per cent on Tuesday.

The stocks markets have rallied across the world on signs of de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia has said it will pull back troops from Kyiv and other northern areas of Ukraine. There was strong buying support for banking and financial stocks. Bajaj Finserv surged 3.82 per cent to Rs 17127.50. Bajaj Finance soared 3.09 per cent to Rs 7254.

HDFC soared 2.08 per cent to Rs 2385.90. ICICI Bank rallied 2.07 per cent to Rs 730.05. Kotak Bank rose 1.81 per cent to Rs 1762 and Axis Bank closed 1.72 per cent higher at Rs 750.20. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped 1.94 per cent to Rs 2673.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.81 per cent to Rs 794.95. Power Grid Corporation 2.60 per cent higher at Rs 216.70; Nestle India 2.20 per cent higher at Rs 17295.55 and Maruti Suzuki 2.18 per cent higher at Rs 7600.35 were among the major Sensex gainers. Only nine of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red. ITC fell 2.16 per cent to Rs 249.15. Tata Steel slipped 1.98 per cent to Rs 1307.95. Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and IndusInd Bank were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022