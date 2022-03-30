Left Menu

Karnataka Bank raises Rs 300 cr through bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 16:56 IST
Karnataka Bank raises Rs 300 cr through bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 300 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The committee of directors of the board of the bank, at its meeting held on March 30, 2022, has approved the allotment of unsecured, subordinated, redeemable non-convertible, fully paid-up Basel III compliant Tier II bonds, aggregating up to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis to the successful bidders, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on the performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013.

Karnataka Bank scrip closed at Rs 56.35 apiece on the BSE, up by 1.17 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022